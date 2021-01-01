Skip to main content
Ask Athena
Refine
Accounts and Security
Account creation and closure
Account management
BIONIC
Encryption
Security
Two-factor authentication
Computers and Phones
Email and Calendar
File Storage
Internet Connections
Library Services
Printing, Copying, & Scanning
Software
Accessibility Features
Devices: College-provided
Devices: Personal
Installation
Microsoft 365
Off-Campus Access
Teaching and Learning
Panopto
Moodle
LinkedIn Learning
NameCoach
WeVideo
Video Conferencing
General
Teams
Zoom
Web Editing
Domain of One's Own
Drupal
General
WordPress
Table of Contents
Table of Contents
Toggle navigation
Refine
Accounts and Security
Account creation and closure
Account management
BIONIC
Encryption
Security
Two-factor authentication
Computers and Phones
Email and Calendar
File Storage
Internet Connections
Library Services
Printing, Copying, & Scanning
Software
Accessibility Features
Devices: College-provided
Devices: Personal
Installation
Microsoft 365
Off-Campus Access
Teaching and Learning
Panopto
Moodle
LinkedIn Learning
NameCoach
WeVideo
Video Conferencing
General
Teams
Zoom
Web Editing
Domain of One's Own
Drupal
General
WordPress
Service Status
Technology Help
Refine
Accounts and Security
Account creation and closure
Account management
BIONIC
Encryption
Security
Two-factor authentication
Computers and Phones
Email and Calendar
File Storage
Internet Connections
Library Services
Printing, Copying, & Scanning
Software
Accessibility Features
Devices: College-provided
Devices: Personal
Installation
Microsoft 365
Off-Campus Access
Teaching and Learning
Panopto
Moodle
LinkedIn Learning
NameCoach
WeVideo
Video Conferencing
General
Teams
Zoom
Web Editing
Domain of One's Own
Drupal
General
WordPress
Home
Glossary
Accounts and Security
Account creation and closure
Campus visitors: Accounts and access
College password: Set up and update
Get started at Bryn Mawr
Leaving Bryn Mawr College
Account management
BMC Off-Boarding Computing Checklist
BMC On-Boarding Computing Checklist
Group Manager: Grant and revoke access
BIONIC
BIONIC: Data standards for names and more
BIONIC: User interface guide
BIONIC: View budget reports
Encryption
Encryption: College-Owned Computer (macOS)
Encryption: Emails in Microsoft 365
Encryption: External Storage Drives
Security
International travel: Security and technology tips
Malware and spam: Phishing emails
Malware and spam: Ransomware
Password managers: Overview
Password safety: Best practices
Two-factor authentication
Two-Factor: Get started with Duo
Two-Factor: Methods of Authentication
Computers and Phones
College computers: Accessibility settings
College Deskphone: Setup & Use
College Softphone: Setup & Use
Computer Model Selections
Remote Learning, Teaching, and Work: Suggested Computer Accessories
Shipping Devices to LITS
Students: Laptop Purchasing Guide
Students: What tech to bring to College
Email and Calendar
Alumnae/i: Email Forwarding
Create accessible e-mails in Outlook
Mailing Lists: Management
Mailing Lists: Overview
Microsoft 365: Overview
Microsoft 365: Shared Email, Calendars, and Folders
Microsoft 365: Export Emails
Calendly: Schedule appointments
Zoom: Add-in for Outlook
File Storage
Backup: Why, Where, and How
Data Clean-Up: Email Inbox
Data Clean-Up: Storage Drives (C:, H:, S:, Q:, and more!)
Network Drives: Connect from Windows or macOS
OneDrive: Share files and folders
Save a file as a pdf
Internet Connections
Eduroam: Connect to College Wifi
EZProxy: Off-Campus Access to Library Resources
Gaming Wi-Fi: Connect your devices
Network Registration
Pulse Secure VPN: Off-Campus Access
Library Services
Artstor: Access
EZProxy: Off-Campus Access to Library Resources
Library Book Locations
LITS Service Catalog: View saved or submitted project requests
Printing, Copying, & Scanning
Canon supplies: Order, install, and recycle
HP Supplies: Order, Install, and Disposal
Making accessible scans
Office Lens: Scan papers or documents with your smartphone
Software
Accessibility Features
Use ABBYY Fine Reader for complex OCR
Adobe Acrobat: Make PDFs accessible
Sensus Access: Convert documents to more accessible formats
Sensus Access: Convert documents using Sensus in a Moodle course
Devices: College-provided
Adobe Creative Cloud: College Computers
College Computers: Current Software Configurations
College Computers: Request software changes
Devices: Personal
Adobe Creative Cloud: Personal Devices
Software for Personal Devices
Installation
Beeline Reader: Make web reading easier
ChemDraw: Installation
Helperbird: Install and get pro features
Mathematica and Wolfram|Alpha Pro
Software Center: Install Programs
Microsoft 365
Microsoft 365: Overview
Microsoft Office: Personal Devices
Microsoft Office: Public lab computers
Microsoft Word: Create accessible documents
Microsoft Outlook: Accessibility features
Office365: Immersive reader accessibility features
PowerPoint: Create accessible slides
PowerPoint: Turning on subtitles
Off-Campus Access
Apporto: Remotely Connect to a Virtual Lab Computer
Financial Edge: Off-Campus Access
LabStats: Remotely Connect to a Lab Computer
Teaching and Learning
Remote learning, teaching, and work: Suggested computer accessories
Remote teaching: Create digitally friendly documents
Students: Remote learning tools
Panopto
Panopto: Get started
Panopto: Share recordings
Zoom-Panopto integration
Panopto: Record a lecture
Panopto: Edit videos
Panopto: Upload audio or video files
Panopto: Record your screen with Panopto Capture
Panopto: Captions
Panopto: Collect audiovisual assignments
Panopto: Student guide to upload and record videos
Panopto: Quizzes
Panopto: Add the Panopto block to a Moodle course
Panopto: Enable video downloads
Panopto: Get emailed when videos are posted
Panopto: Use multiple cameras
Moodle
Moodle: Get started
Moodle: Teach online
Moodle: FAQs
Moodle: View data collected about you
Moodle: Accessibility block
Moodle: Text editor
Moodle: Accessibility file scan
Moodle: Add or change your photo
Moodle: Calendar
Access Courses
Moodle: Courses not showing up
Moodle: Troubleshoot login issues
Moodle: Browse courses during registration
Moodle: Enroll or unenroll participants
Moodle: Guest access to courses
Moodle: Hide/show entire course
Build and Manage Courses
Moodle: Copy courses
Moodle: Back up a course or site
Moodle: Use course merge helper
Moodle: Add files to a course
Moodle: Create and manage assignments
Moodle: Hide/show sections and items
Moodle: Quickmail, announcements, and messaging
Moodle: Organize course by topics vs. weeks and collapsible topics
Moodle: Customize your course
Moodle: Forums
Moodle: Create a quiz
Moodle: Add folders
Moodle: Create a questionnaire
Moodle: Create checklists for students
Moodle: View site as a student
Moodle: Groups
Moodle: Group activities and class interaction
Moodle: Schedule appointments
Moodle: Take attendance
Moodle: Workshop
Moodle: Export files and coursework
Moodle: Restore recently deleted items from the recycle bin
Moodle: Share large files on OneDrive and link on Moodle
Moodle: Convert documents using Sensus Access
Grades, Feedback, and Completion
Moodle: Set up a course gradebook
Moodle: Extensions and overrides for activities
Moodle: Offline bulk grade assignments
Moodle: Grade assignments with Annotate PDF
Moodle: Make an assignment extra credit
Moodle: Hide grades
Moodle: Use grading workflow to manage assignment deedback
Moodle for Students
Moodle: View and submit assignments
Moodle: Take online quizzes and exams
Moodle: Convert documents using Sensus Access
Moodle: Join Zoom meetings from Moodle
Moodle: Export files and coursework
Moodle: Participate in a workshop activity
Integrations
Zoom: Schedule course meetings with the Moodle Zoom activity
Moodle: Join Zoom meetings from Moodle
Piazza: Use with Moodle
LinkedIn Learning
LinkedIn Learning: Overview
LinkedIn Learning: Curate and recommend content
NameCoach
NameCoach: Add to a Moodle course
NameCoach: Add name recording to email and social media
NameCoach: Record and listen to names in Moodle
WeVideo
WeVideo: Create your account
WeVideo: Create a new video project
WeVideo: Video-editing basics
WeVideo: Finish and share videos
WeVideo: Create captions
WeVideo: Access after you graduate/leave BMC
Video Conferencing
General
Captioning
Microphone not working
Teams
Microsoft Teams: Overview
Microsoft Teams: Accessibility Features
Zoom
Zoom: Get/log into a BMC account
Zoom: Am I using A Bryn Mawr Zoom account?
Zoom: Schedule meetings in the Zoom app
Zoom: Add-in for Outlook
Zoom-Panopto integration
Zoom: Security
Zoom: Use registration to secure meetings
Zoom: Participate in a meeting
Zoom: Host a meeting
Zoom: Create and use breakout rooms
Zoom: Captioning
Zoom: Chat, reactions, and polls
Zoom: Increase caption and chat font size
Zooming in less-than-ideal circumstances
Zoom: Schedule course meetings with the Moodle Zoom activity
Zoom: Mirror an ipad in a classroom
Zoom: Multiple cameras
Web Editing
Domain of One's Own
Domain of One's Own: Get started
Domain of One's Own: Install applications
Domain of One's Own: WordPress
Domain of One's Own: Grav
Domain of One's Own: Omeka
Domain of One's Own: Scalar
Domain of One's Own: Log into and manage applications
Domain of One's Own: Upload and manage files
Domain of One's Own: Migrate content when you leave Bryn Mawr
Drupal
Basic
Drupal - Basic: Drupal Training Videos
Drupal - Basic: Log in and find content in Drupal
Drupal - Basic: Announcements in Drupal
Drupal - Basic: Events in Drupal
Drupal - Basic: Biography Listings in Drupal
Drupal - Basic: Edit Biographies in Drupal
Drupal - Basic: Embed forms and other content in Drupal
Drupal - Basic: Flexible Content in Drupal
Drupal - Basic: Flex Basic WYSIWYG
Drupal - Basic: Flex Basic 2 - Accordion, Carousel and more
Drupal - Basic: Images in Drupal
Drupal - Basic: News Articles in Drupal
Drupal - Basic: Pages in Drupal
Drupal - Basic: Preparing Images for the Web in Adobe Photoshop
Drupal - Basic: Preparing Images for the Web in MS Word
Drupal - Basic: Tables in Drupal
Drupal - Basic: Upload and Link to Documents in Drupal
Drupal - Basic: Website Image Size and Format Guide
Intermediate
Drupal - Intermediate: Flex Intermediate A - Columns, Gallery and more
Drupal - Intermediate: Flex Intermediate B - People List, Features and more
Drupal - Intermediate: Videos in Drupal
Advanced
Drupal - Advanced: Bulletin in Drupal
Drupal - Advanced: Flex Advanced - Syndication and Flex Items
Drupal - Advanced: Flex content for special roles
Drupal - Advanced: Themes and Theme Switcher
Special Role
Drupal - Special Role: Admissions Officers in Drupal
Drupal - Special Role: Course listings in Drupal
Drupal - Special Role: CV Upload via Provost in Drupal
Drupal - Special Role: Homepage content in Drupal
Drupal - Special Role: Navigation Menus in Drupal
Drupal - Special Role: Program Descriptions in Drupal
General
File Names for Web Pages and Blogs: Best Practices
Make sure your documents show up correctly in search results
Web Accessibility Guidelines
Web Forms (Wufoo)
WordPress
WordPress: Adding Users to Your Blog
WordPress: Basics
WordPress: Changing the author name displayed on your WordPress posts
WordPress: Close Comments on Old Posts to Reduce Comment Spam
WordPress: Embedding videos and other media content in blogs
WordPress: FontAwesome for WordPress
WordPress: Logging in & Creating a New Blog
WordPress: Moderating Comments (and spam) in WordPress
WordPress: Privacy settings for your blog
WordPress: Updating Your Alumnae Club Blog
WordPress: User Roles for Blogs
WordPress: Working with WordPress themes
Ask Athena
Refine
Accounts and Security
Account creation and closure
Account management
BIONIC
Encryption
Security
Two-factor authentication
Computers and Phones
Email and Calendar
File Storage
Internet Connections
Library Services
Printing, Copying, & Scanning
Software
Accessibility Features
Devices: College-provided
Devices: Personal
Installation
Microsoft 365
Off-Campus Access
Teaching and Learning
Panopto
Moodle
LinkedIn Learning
NameCoach
WeVideo
Video Conferencing
General
Teams
Zoom
Web Editing
Domain of One's Own
Drupal
General
WordPress
Get started at Bryn Mawr
|
Leaving Bryn Mawr College
Accounts and Security
Computers and Phones
Email and Calendar
File Storage
Internet Connections
Library Services
Printing and Scanning
Software
Teaching and Learning
Video Conferencing
Web Editing
Popular Articles
Two-Factor: Get started with Duo
Network Drives: Connect from Windows or macOS
Get started at Bryn Mawr
See more...
New Articles
Moodle: Create a questionnaire
Moodle: Restore recently deleted items from the recycle bin
Zoom: Participate in a meeting
See more...
Updated Articles
Moodle: Convert documents using Sensus Access
Sensus Access: Convert documents using Sensus in a Moodle course
Moodle: Groups
See more...
Library and Help Desk Hours
Web Accessibility
Credits and Attributions
© 2021 –
Bryn Mawr College.
All rights reserved.